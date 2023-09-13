China has not banned purchase, use of foreign phone brands -foreign ministry
China has not issued a ban on the purchase and use of foreign brands of phones such as Apple's iPhone, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
"We hope all companies operating in China strictly abide by the data security law of China," said spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing when asked.
Reuters reported China has in recent weeks widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work, two sources familiar with the matter said.
