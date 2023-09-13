White House watching China's iPhone curbs with concern
The White House said on Wednesday it is watching apparent bans on some Chinese government official use of Apple's iPhones with "concern," adding it appeared to be aggressive and inappropriate retaliation.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby called on China to be more transparent about the iPhone restrictions.
