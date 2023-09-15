MeitY empanels AWS Asia-Pacific (Hyderabad) region for government workloads

Amazon Web Services India Friday said it has been empaneled by the India's Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology for cloud services.

The cloud service provider empanelment is via the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, AWS India said in a blogpost.

AWS Hyderabad region is operational since November 2022, as part of AWS's total investment of Rs 1,36,500 crores (USD 16.4 billion) in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030.

Notably, AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region completed MeitY's STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) audit in 2017 before its empanellment by the apex ministry for infotech in the nation in 2017.

''With both AWS Regions in India empaneled by MeitY, AWS is providing customers more choice to access resilient, secure, and low-latency cloud infrastructure, while offering more ability for AWS Partners to develop innovative solutions and address customer needs,'' AWS India director and chief technologist for the public sector Shalini Kapoor, said.

''We are pleased that the AWS Hyderabad Region is empaneled for government workloads.

''Implementing this initiative in the AWS Hyderabad Region will provide us with benefits of high scalability, availability, and low latency, enabling us to deliver seamless, quick, and efficient services to our citizens, and achieve good governance,'' said Director of e-government initiatives with the ITE&C Dept in the Government of Telangana Srinivas Pendyala.

AWS's investments in cloud infrastructure is expected to contribute USD 23.3 billion to India's total GDP by 2030, demonstrating the company's commitment to catalysing the country's digital economy with the cloud, the company said.

