Dyson to invest $194 mln in new factory in the Philippines

16-09-2023
Dyson Ltd Image Credit: Wikipedia
Singapore-based Dyson Ltd., the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, plans to invest 11 billion pesos ($193.5 million) in a new factory in the Philippines, the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement on Saturday. The announcement came as Marcos was in Singapore where he met with Dyson officials, the statement said.

The consumer electronics company made a decision earlier this year to invest further in the Southeast Asian country, where it has a factory producing electrical motors, it said. The new investment will cover a new plant, research and development, staff expansion and software that Dyson will need in the next two years, it said.

Dyson did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Marcos said Dyson's investment will mean job opportunities particularly for Filipino software engineers.

In 2020, Dyson announced a S$4.9 billion ($3.59 billion) global investment plan, with the money to be divided between the company's global head office in Singapore, its two campuses in Wiltshire, southern England, and the Philippines. ($1 = 56.8500 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 1.3632 Singapore dollars)

 

