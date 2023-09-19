Geely's Jiyue brand starts taking orders for first smart EV model -company
Chinese automaker Geely's Jiyue brand has started taking orders for its first smart electric vehicle model with a starting price of 259,900 yuan ($35,625), Jiyue said in a post on its WeChat account on Tuesday.
($1 = 7.2955 Chinese yuan renminbi)
