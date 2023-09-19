Left Menu

Nestle picks WPP OpenMind as sole media agency in Europe

WPP, the world's top advertising group, in August downgraded its full-year growth forecast due to lower spending by technology companies. "The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:40 IST
Nestle picks WPP OpenMind as sole media agency in Europe

Nestle has picked WPP OpenMind to be its sole media agency in Europe, the world's biggest packaged food maker said on Tuesday, as it seeks to target consumers more efficiently in a cost of living crisis that is changing shopping habits. The deal is a major win for WPP OpenMind at a time when global ad spending is falling. WPP, the world's top advertising group, in August downgraded its full-year growth forecast due to lower spending by technology companies.

"The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson said in a statement. Nestle declined to comment on how much it spends on advertising and marketing in Europe, or on details of the deal, such as its length. The Swiss company previously employed a number of media agencies across Europe.

WPP OpenMind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications - including buying advertising space and planning campaigns - for its hundreds of brands in Europe including Kit Kat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee. The agency will not, however, be in charge of creative work such as animation, making jingles and other content generation.

Nestle said Tuesday's announcement was for Europe only, and had no bearing on other regions. Like many of its rivals, Nestle's spending on marketing was muted last year largely because of supply chain problems and uncertainty over consumer behaviour, but has returned this year.

Top brands are battling to hold onto customers as some cut spending or switch to cheaper alternatives amid rising prices. CEO Mark Schneider said in July that Nestle's second-quarter marketing spend was "significantly above last year's level" and it would "continue to invest in a very robust manner in the second half of 2023".

In the first half of 2023, Nestle's advertising and marketing spend increased by 7.5% in constant currency versus the same period of the prior year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023