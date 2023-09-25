Leegality Announces Electronic Signatures on WhatsApp - to meet its goal of 100% digital paperwork by 2030

Shivam Singla, Co-Founder, Leegality.

• No running around for signatures anymore, WhatsApp Pings allows eSigns for customers from the comfort of their homes.

• WhatsApp is the most popular digital platform in India, having around 400 million users, making WhatsApp Pings a convenient medium to sign important documents.

• Leegality offers eSigns in 10 local languages, making signing documents through WhatsApp pings much easier, even for people living in rural areas.

New Delhi [India], September 25: Leegality today announced WhatsApp Signing Pings - a revolutionary new interface for electronic signatures in India, addressing the challenges of manual, time-consuming paperwork processes. Through WhatsApp Signing Pings, Indian businesses can get documents signed by customers, business partners and other key stakeholders directly through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp currently has a user base of 400 million in India - a number which is projected to grow to 800 million by 2025. By embracing Leegality's WhatsApp Signing Pings, organisations can ride on the digitalization wave and empower their customers to seamlessly engage with eSign links on WhatsApp.

"In India, WhatsApp is more than an app; it's a way of life. As businesses shift their operations to WhatsApp—from banking to grocery shopping—it's only logical that signing documents should be just as easy. And Leegality's WhatsApp Signing Pings makes it possible." said Shivam Singla, CEO & Founder, Leegality. "So many key business relationships are moving to WhatsApp - banking, ticket booking, ordering groceries from your local kirana. Everyone hates signing documents with their bank physically - why shouldn't they be able to do this also on WhatsApp?" Through WhatsApp Pings - businesses and customers alike stand to benefit: - Businesses will see a dramatic reduction in document signing drop-offs with customers and vendors - Customers can sign essential documents and paperwork from anywhere, anytime, in a matter of minutes The benefits of Leegality's WhatsApp Pings integration extend beyond customer trust and convenience. In India, it emerges as the fastest way to sign a document, enabling businesses to accelerate their processes while maintaining the highest levels of security. All document invitations and notifications sent through Leegality's WhatsApp Pings are end-to-end encrypted, safeguarding sensitive information throughout the transaction.

Leegality WhatsApp Pings is available to all Indian businesses that use the Leegality platform for getting paperwork signed.

To learn more about Leegality's WhatsApp Pings integration for eSigns and explore their comprehensive suite of document workflow solutions, please visit https://www.leegality.com/features/whatsapp-pings.

About Leegality Leegality is India's first document infrastructure platform - a one stop solution for businesses to digitize paperwork execution processes (signing, stamping, security, storage etc.) in a fast, easy and compliant way. The platform currently replaces 30 million physical signatures per month - being in use by 2000+ Indian businesses like Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI Cards, Razorpay, Asian Paints and more. Leegality's mission is to make all paperwork processes in India digital by 2030.

