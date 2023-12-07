X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says
Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.
Nikkei earlier reported Yaccarino as saying X would start hiring engineers in 2024 and establish an app development team to develop functions and advertising products for the Japanese market. The development team will create a mechanism for low-cost ads in order to explore demand from small and midsize businesses in Japan, the report added.
X has struggled to retain advertisers since Elon Musk acquired the company in October 2022, and faced a fresh exodus from major brands including Apple, Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery in recent weeks over rising concerns about antisemitic content. Musk has offered a "full apology on the issue and full explanation", Nikkei quoted Yaccarino saying, adding that X would also reinforce to its team in Japan to deal with inappropriate content.
