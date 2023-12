BRIEF-European Fund CVC Capital Partners To Buy Japan's Sogo Medical Group - Nikkei

Nikkei: * EUROPEAN FUND CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREED TO BUY JAPAN'S SOGO MEDICAL GROUP FOR AMOUNT EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 170 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS WILL BUY ALL SHARES OWNED BY JAPANESE FUND POLARIS CAPITAL GROUP IN SOGO MEDICAL GROUP - NIKKEI * CVC INTENDS TO EXPAND SOGO MEDICAL'S SCALE OF BUSINESS VIA MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS TO INCREASE ITS CORPORATE VALUE - NIKKEI

* CVC CAPITAL'S PLAN IS TO INCREASE SOGO MEDICAL'S CORPORATE VALUE AND RELIST IT SOON - NIKKEI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)