Parasar’s growth consulting - Completed 1 year with tremendous impact!

Bangalore, 20th Feb: Parasar Sarma launched a growth consulting firm early last year and has been part of the start-up ecosystem for the last 15 years. He is at the helm of consumer-facing start-up growth for many brands and needless to say his impact on each of them. He is former VP - Growth at Wakefit and was instrumental in building long-term growth enablers for the brand from the early days. Prior to this, he was part of Goibibo's founding team and undertook the mobile app business to the greatest heights for the brand. he has also worked with brands like Policybazaar and Magicbricks in the past. All brands were able to extract and implement many growth projects with tremendous impact. He is working with brands like Betterhalf, Pant Project, Drinkprime, Fello to name a few. He discovers the growth opportunity beyond the conventional marketing lens, creates a playbook, and practices with the brand's team to create a muscle memory for the future. He has also served as a growth consultant to Yogabar and Manmatters for a short while in the past. His ability to compartmentalize the attention across 2-3 brands at any given time is highly appreciated by teams across these brands. His depth of business understanding and curating optimized marketing AOP's based on the brand's desired business milestones are the key enablers for his overall success. Speaking on this Rahul Namdev Co-founder of better-half said - ''Parasar comes with depth in architecting the growth trajectory from an execution lens keeping all moving parts in consideration and his experience working with so many scaled start-ups just makes it more valuable''. Parasar Sarma, Growth Consultant also added - Yes, we completed a year trying to create disproportionate value for our clients within a short engagement timeframe and build long-term playbooks for the organization. We were humbled to be part of the consumer-faced start-up ecosystem and creating value. He is based in Bangalore and mostly prefers to work with growth phase consumer start-ups out of their offices in Bangalore.

