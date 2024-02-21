Left Menu

Signzy buys Difenz at valuation of USD 5 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 15:45 IST
Signzy buys Difenz at valuation of USD 5 mn
  • Country:
  • India

Digital banking infrastructure provider Signzy has acquired Difenz, a fraud risk management solutions provider, in a cash and equity deal at a valuation of USD 5 million (about Rs 41.4 crore).

The acquisition also gives an exit to existing investor 8i Ventures, according to a release.

Announcing Signzy's takeover of 8i-funded Difenz at a valuation of USD 5 million, the release said the deal positions Signzy as one of the largest RegTech (regulatory technology) companies in the country providing advanced risk and compliance solutions to financial institutions.

The transaction is a cash and equity deal, the release said but did not elaborate on details.

''Signzy will now provide seamless AI-led KYC compliance solutions to the financial institutions (FIs) thereby eradicating redundancy across frameworks,'' it said.

This will also enable Signzy to provide advanced AML (Anti-Money Laundering) screening, transaction monitoring, effective chargeback management and compliance management system to help organisations adhere to regulatory requirements, detect and prevent digital frauds and help protect business reputation.

Early-stage venture capital fund, 8i Ventures, had invested around Rs 4.5 crore in the seed funding round in Difenz and a post money valuation of Rs 19.5 crore.

Bengaluru-headquatered Difenz was founded by Madhu Srinivas and Sivaram Jayaraman in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024