Narayana Health Collaborates with Salesforce to Revolutionize Patient Experience

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Narayana Health, one of India's leading healthcare providers, today announced a collaboration with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM leader focused on revolutionizing patient experiences & driving operational efficiency.

Narayana Health is leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud for patient relationship management and the Unified Feedback Management System (UFMS). Salesforce has enabled Narayana Health to resolve challenges such as eliminating the need to navigate between multiple applications, manual data sharing, offering a comprehensive 360-degree patient view, and gaining valuable insights for data-driven decision-making. These advancements have resulted in notable impacts like reduced call times, enhanced collaboration, and streamlined complaint handling, reflecting a more seamless patient journey. Narayana Health is also utilizing Salesforce Marketing Cloud to execute targeted preventive wellness campaigns. Salesforce's comprehensive suite facilitates improved information flow between departments, enabling data-driven decision-making and enhancing the efficiency of Narayana Health's healthcare services while optimizing patient experiences. Narayana Health is actively working on incorporating Data + AI-powered interventions in various use cases to make healthcare services more accessible.

Persistent is the implementation partner on this project bringing together deep expertise in both Salesforce and the healthcare industry. Persistent has been a strategic Salesforce partner for over 18 years, with 7,100+ specialty and practitioner certifications and 300,000+ Trailhead Badges.

''At Narayana Health, we believe in harnessing the power of technology to bridge healthcare gaps and provide superior services. Our collaboration with Salesforce is a pivotal step towards achieving this vision. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to offering high-quality healthcare at scale, and we look forward to further advancements in patient-centric services. As the next steps, we want to expand geographical coverage and further extend the reach of healthcare services to positively impact the lives of more patients across India,'' said Kumar K V, Group Chief Information Officer, Narayana Health.

''Salesforce is proud to collaborate with Narayana Health in their mission to revolutionize healthcare experiences. We are committed to providing tools and solutions that contribute to the long-term success of our partners in the healthcare industry. This collaboration signifies our relentless commitment to not only meet but surpass the ever-evolving needs of both patients and healthcare providers,'' said Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director - Sales, Salesforce India. ''Together, we aim to create a healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes patient-centricity and operational excellence.'' ''We are thrilled about our partnership with Narayana Health and Salesforce, as we work together to reimagine patient experience by combining technology innovation with process transformation. With our extensive experience in Salesforce platforms and deep domain expertise, we automated data processes and built a 360-degree patient view, empowering Narayana Health to streamline their workflows, make data-driven decisions, and provide relevant offerings to their patients. We are already seeing a decrease in incoming call handling times by about 20%. The Unified Patient Feedback Management System is witnessing increased adoption, leading to reduction in resolution times by 85% in the last quarter alone. We remain committed to enhancing patient experience and health outcomes using cutting-edge technology platforms like Salesforce,'' says Jayati Chatterjee, Vice President, Persistent Systems.

About Narayana Health Founded in 2000 by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities. The Company has a network of 18 hospitals and 3 heart centers across India along with overseas presence at Cayman Islands, with over 5,640 operational beds and a capacity of over 6,040 beds.

About Salesforce Salesforce is the customer company, helping companies connect with customers in a whole new way with Data + AI + CRM + Trust through Salesforce Customer 360.

About Persistent With over 23,000 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance.

