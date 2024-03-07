Left Menu

Servotech Power to set up EV charger components facility at Rs 100 cr investment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 18:55 IST
Servotech Power to set up EV charger components facility at Rs 100 cr investment
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Power Systems on Thursday said it will invest Rs 100 crore for setting up a facility to manufacture components of EV chargers.

The project will come up at Sonipat in Haryana, Servotech Power said in a statement.

''The company is investing Rs 100 crore for setting up an EV charger component manufacturing facility. The plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 24,000 power modules,'' it said.

Its production capacity will be ramped up to 2.4 lakh in order to cater to the rapidly growing Indian EV market which will require around 6 lakh units annually, the company said.

The facility will produce power modules, control circuits, and power line communications.

On the objective behind the investment, Chief Technical Officer Arun Handa said, ''Our goal is to make Servotech a preferred supplier of EV chargers as well as preferred OEM supplier of power modules for Indian EV charger manufacturers.'' Servotech Power Systems is a listed entity that develops tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024