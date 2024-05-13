ANAROCK Surges Past INR 550 Crore Revenue Target, Records 36% Rise to INR 566 Crore in FY24

• In FY2023, the firm's total revenue was INR 416 Cr • ANAROCK surpassed INR 550 Cr revenue for FY24 thanks to bullish housing market, tech innovations • Of the total revenue, INR 324+ Cr generated by residential services (ANAROCK & Trespect) • Basis current market & tech-driven sales acceleration, sets revenue target at INR 800 Cr for FY25 - or 41% growth Y-o-Y India's leading independent real estate consultancy ANAROCK Group has reported INR 556 crore revenue generated in FY2024, marking a 36% yearly jump over the previous fiscal. In FY2023, the company clocked total revenue of INR 416 Cr. With this, ANAROCK has overachieved its set revenue target of INR 550 Cr for FY2024. Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group, says that the new target is well within reach. "A 41% growth in FY2025 is more than achievable - not only because the residential market remains in hyperdrive," he says. "We have recently added the corporate leasing and advisory vertical to our services portfolio, which fundamentally taps into our collective expertise DNA. Also, our Digital Services division, which contributed significantly to this year's revenue with deployment of our proprietary technologies, has sizable ongoing mandates in hand." Other key contributors to this year's surpassed revenue target were the Firm's Retail, Land, Capital Markets, Strategic Consulting, Hospitality wing HVS-ANAROCK, and society management vertical ANACITY. To meet the work in hand, ANAROCK will significantly increase its headcount in FY 2024-25, especially in the recently launched Corporate Leasing & Advisory services. ANAROCK Group currently has 2200+ employees operating across key tier 1 and 2 markets in India, and the Middle East. "FY2024 has been a phenomenal year for the Indian residential segment, with record sales and new launches across the top 7 cities," says Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group. "We are obviously happy to have exceeded our revenue target for the year by 6% but see that merely as an apt launch-pad for bigger and better things. In fact, we are confident of close to tripling our current revenue to INR 1,500 Cr by FY2027." ''We will penetrate more key markets this year, with a vastly amplified services bouquet,'' he adds. ''The Indian economy continues to exhibit strength and will certainly support our targeted growth. However, we bank even more strongly on our constantly improving technology suite – and, of course, the best real estate teams in the business." The company recently raised INR 200 Cr funding from 360 One Asset Management Limited for deployment into its overall business growth and industry defining Proptech platform.

About ANAROCK ANAROCK is a leading independent real estate services company with a visible presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients. Over the last six years, ANAROCK has expanded from being a residential-focused organization to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land. The firm also specializes in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app based flexible workspaces and society management services. ANAROCK has developed proprietary technology that is adopted across all its businesses. ANAROCK has a team of over 2,200 experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major markets in India and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.anarock.com.

