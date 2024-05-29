India Set to Lead with AI-Powered Drone Innovations

Integration of artificial intelligence with drone technology can enhance capabilities, efficiency, and operational intelligence, such as autonomous navigation, real-time data processing, and advanced analytics, a survey said.

A recent survey conducted by Nexgen Exhibitions, the organisers of Drone International Expo, revealed that India's AI mission would significantly boost the growth of the Indian drone sector, a statement said on Wednesday.

The survey reached out to more than 150 drone manufacturing and service-providing companies across 11 cities - Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Gurugram, and Coimbatore.

Additionally, it highlighted the potential for India to become a global leader in drone technology and innovation, providing an overview of current trends, challenges, and future opportunities in the Indian drone sector.

It stated that the India AI mission, an ambitious government initiative aimed at harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors, is poised to be a major catalyst for the Indian drone industry.

''The integration of AI with drone technology can enhance capabilities, efficiency, and operational intelligence, such as autonomous navigation, real-time data processing, and advanced analytics,'' it stated.

The survey highlighted the government's efforts to develop a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

''The India AI mission and other favourable government policies are game changers for the Indian drone sector,'' Aadhar Bansal, Director at Nexgen Exhibitions, said in the statement.

''By fostering a supportive environment for technological innovation and domestic manufacturing, India is well on its way to becoming a leader in the global drone market,'' Bansal added.

Participating companies view the favourable policies in the last few years as a positive step towards self-reliance, anticipating a surge in domestic manufacturing capabilities and job creation within the sector.

The survey addressed the need for Indian drone sector to concentrate on certain technological advancements to compete with global companies.

