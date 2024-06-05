Left Menu

Cisco Unveils $1 Billion AI Investment Fund to Drive Innovation

Cisco Investments has launched a $1 billion global AI investment fund aimed at developing secure and reliable AI solutions. With nearly $200 million already allocated to companies like Cohere, Mistral AI, and Scale AI, Cisco aims to co-innovate and offer diverse AI solutions to its global customer base.

Cisco Investments, the corporate venture investment arm of Cisco, has announced the launch of a $1 billion global AI investment fund. The initiative aims to drive the development of secure and reliable AI solutions.

Already, Cisco has allocated nearly $200 million from the fund to companies such as Cohere, Mistral AI, and Scale AI. Mark Patterson, Chief Strategy Officer at Cisco, expressed the company's ambition to be the best strategic partner for its customers in the AI era.

Cisco plans to collaborate with AI companies to co-innovate and provide a range of AI solutions, establishing itself as an agnostic provider and platform player to serve its diverse global customer base effectively.

