KPI Green Bags Massive Rs 351.35 Crore Orders for Solar and Transmission Projects

KPI Green Engineering announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 351.35 crore for various projects. These include solar projects worth Rs 212.38 crore, transmission line towers worth Rs 79.51 crore, and projects worth Rs 52.54 crore. The company aims to execute these orders within the ongoing financial year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:02 IST
KPI Green Engineering has secured significant orders amounting to Rs 351.35 crore for several projects. These orders encompass solar projects worth Rs 212.38 crore, including fixed tilt and tracker module mounting structures, as per a BSE filing.

The company has also acquired orders for transmission line towers valued at Rs 79.51 crore, featuring equipment for 20 kV to 400 kV towers and substations. Additionally, the company received projects worth Rs 52.54 crore, including a 180MW pooling substation project and 33 kV line supply.

The firm plans to execute all new orders within the current financial year, underscoring its robust pipeline and execution capabilities.

