TRAI Mulls Charges on Numbering Resources for Telecom Providers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is seeking stakeholder opinions on whether charges should be levied on existing and newly allocated numbering resources. The initiative aims to ensure the efficient utilization of this finite public resource.

In its latest consultation paper titled 'Revision of National Numbering Plan,' TRAI suggested that telecom service providers who retain unutilized numbers beyond a specific timeframe could face financial disincentives. The paper underscores the value of numbers as a public resource and suggests nominal fees as a possible solution.

As the paper highlights, while telecommunication identifier (TI) resources are currently allocated free of charge, imposing a fee could promote judicious use. TRAI also considers mechanisms such as annual recurring charges and centralized auctions for vanity numbers. However, the organization acknowledges that charges might be passed on to consumers. Stakeholder views are being sought on the proposed interventions and possible downsides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)