Left Menu

TRAI Mulls Charges on Numbering Resources for Telecom Providers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is considering the introduction of charges for existing and newly allocated numbering resources to ensure efficient use. TRAI's new consultation paper suggests penal provisions for telecom service providers who hold unutilized numbers, aiming to optimize the allocation of these finite public resources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:12 IST
TRAI Mulls Charges on Numbering Resources for Telecom Providers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is seeking stakeholder opinions on whether charges should be levied on existing and newly allocated numbering resources. The initiative aims to ensure the efficient utilization of this finite public resource.

In its latest consultation paper titled 'Revision of National Numbering Plan,' TRAI suggested that telecom service providers who retain unutilized numbers beyond a specific timeframe could face financial disincentives. The paper underscores the value of numbers as a public resource and suggests nominal fees as a possible solution.

As the paper highlights, while telecommunication identifier (TI) resources are currently allocated free of charge, imposing a fee could promote judicious use. TRAI also considers mechanisms such as annual recurring charges and centralized auctions for vanity numbers. However, the organization acknowledges that charges might be passed on to consumers. Stakeholder views are being sought on the proposed interventions and possible downsides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024