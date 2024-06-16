India Faces Severe Cybersecurity Talent Shortage Amid Rising Threats: Report Unveiled

A new report unveiled by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has spotlighted the critical cybersecurity challenges confronting the country. The report, prepared by cybersecurity firm Lisianthus Tech, reveals a severe shortage of skilled professionals and inadequate infrastructure, alongside regulatory gaps and public unawareness of best digital practices.

According to the report, cyber threats are on the rise, with over 116,000 incidents reported in 2023. High-profile targets include AIIMS, major banks like HDFC and Axis, Indian Railways, and National Payments Corporation of India. These sectors are increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated cyberattacks due to rapid technological advancements outpacing existing laws.

The report emphasizes the importance of international collaboration and stronger public-private partnerships to bolster India's cyber defenses. It also calls for the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to anticipate threats and enhance security resilience.

