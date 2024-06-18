Left Menu

BioCompute Wins India's Top Climate Grant with DNA Data Storage Innovation

BioCompute, an emerging startup focusing on DNA-based data storage to reduce data center emissions, won India's biggest climate entrepreneurship grant at the SusCrunch 2024 event. The grant, jointly provided by the Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society and SusMafia, aims to spotlight BioCompute in the fight against climate change.

BioCompute Wins India's Top Climate Grant with DNA Data Storage Innovation
BioCompute, a pioneering startup utilizing DNA for data storage with an aim to cut emissions from data centers, emerged victorious in securing India's largest non-equity climate entrepreneurship grant amounting to Rs 31 lakh. The award was presented at SusCrunch 2024, a significant event organized by the Sustainability Mafia (SusMafia).

The ''Big Pie'' grant, conferred through a collaboration between the Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society and SusMafia, is set to elevate BioCompute to a leading position in the global battle against climate change, according to event organizers.

Supported by government and private partners, the summit featured presentations from 10 additional climate action startups in India that are not only generating revenue but are also prepared to expand their solutions.

Priya Shah, the general partner at Theia Ventures, a seed-stage climate tech fund and the investment partner for SusCrunch 2024, highlighted their goal to facilitate USD100 million investments into Indian climate tech startups by 2030. ''We aim to catalyze USD100 million in investments into Indian climate tech startups on behalf of individual and angel syndicate investors by 2030,'' Shah stated.

The event witnessed the launch of high-performance electric trucks by Gagan Agarwal, founder of Planet Electric, and insights on establishing a large renewable energy company by Kuldeep Jain, founder and managing director of CleanMax.

The summit also celebrated the graduation of the inaugural cohort of SusVentures, a program by SusMafia in collaboration with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS Pilani), dedicated to mentoring early-stage climate entrepreneurs.

The first cohort saw 48 student entrepreneurs from BITS campuses founding 14 startups across sectors such as the circular economy, energy efficiency, and electric vehicles. Several student startups, including AgriVolt, Positive Zero, JouleLess, and SwiLato, showcased innovative solutions in their respective fields.

