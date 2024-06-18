Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Eyes Taiwan Ties for Semiconductor Manufacturing Boom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces intent to collaborate with Taiwan on semiconductor manufacturing. During an international seminar, Yadav emphasized the potential for investment in this sector and academic cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Taiwan.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:07 IST
In a bold move aimed at boosting technological advancements, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his government's keen interest in partnering with Taiwan for semiconductor manufacturing. Speaking at an international seminar titled 'Environmental Governance for Sustainable Future,' Yadav highlighted Taiwan's leadership in chip production as a beacon of potential investment and growth for Madhya Pradesh.

'Taiwan is a world leader in the production of chips. There is a lot of potential for investment in this sector in Madhya Pradesh too. In such a situation, we are very serious about moving forward in this area and will remove every difficulty coming in the way,' Yadav affirmed.

Further cementing these ambitions, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and Taiwan's I-Shou University for academic collaborations, marking a significant step toward enhanced cooperation in information technology and semiconductor manufacturing.

