Telecom Subscriber Base Crosses 1.2 Billion, Reliance Jio Leads Growth

The nation's telecom subscriber base has once again crossed the 1.2 billion mark, largely propelled by the dynamic growth spearheaded by Reliance Jio. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) latest report, the total telecom subscriber base expanded by 0.16%, reaching 1,201.22 million by the end of April 2024, up from 1,199.28 million in March.

This resurgence in telecom growth echoes a previous peak in July 2017 when the figure touched 1.21 billion. The wireless subscriber base continues to dominate, holding at 1,165.49 million for April. Reliance Jio led the surge by adding 2.68 million new subscribers, achieving a total customer base of 472.42 million. Conversely, state-owned BSNL and Vodafone Idea saw substantial losses, mitigating the segment's overall growth.

In the wireline segment, Reliance Jio again led growth with the addition of 355.9 thousand new customers. Bharti Airtel also showed strength by adding 118.8 thousand subscribers. Despite these gains, BSNL reported the most significant drop, losing 36,490 subscribers. The broadband segment saw mobile device users dominate, with Reliance Jio holding 484.04 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel led in machine-to-machine cellular mobile connections, solidifying its market influence.

