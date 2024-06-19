Left Menu

Telecom Subscriber Base Crosses 1.2 Billion, Reliance Jio Leads Growth

The telecom subscriber base in the country has surpassed 1.2 billion again, with Reliance Jio leading in new additions and total customer base, as per Trai's report. The increase in subscribers was 0.16% from March to April 2024, with significant contributions from various segments including wireless and wireline.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:44 IST
Telecom Subscriber Base Crosses 1.2 Billion, Reliance Jio Leads Growth
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The nation's telecom subscriber base has once again crossed the 1.2 billion mark, largely propelled by the dynamic growth spearheaded by Reliance Jio. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) latest report, the total telecom subscriber base expanded by 0.16%, reaching 1,201.22 million by the end of April 2024, up from 1,199.28 million in March.

This resurgence in telecom growth echoes a previous peak in July 2017 when the figure touched 1.21 billion. The wireless subscriber base continues to dominate, holding at 1,165.49 million for April. Reliance Jio led the surge by adding 2.68 million new subscribers, achieving a total customer base of 472.42 million. Conversely, state-owned BSNL and Vodafone Idea saw substantial losses, mitigating the segment's overall growth.

In the wireline segment, Reliance Jio again led growth with the addition of 355.9 thousand new customers. Bharti Airtel also showed strength by adding 118.8 thousand subscribers. Despite these gains, BSNL reported the most significant drop, losing 36,490 subscribers. The broadband segment saw mobile device users dominate, with Reliance Jio holding 484.04 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel led in machine-to-machine cellular mobile connections, solidifying its market influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024