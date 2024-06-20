JSW MG Motor Partners with Ecofy for EV Financing Drive

In a strategic move to bolster electric vehicle (EV) adoption, JSW MG Motor India announced a partnership with Eversource Capital-backed NBFC Ecofy. The collaboration aims to provide financing and leasing solutions for up to 10,000 JSW MG EVs over the next three years.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two entities outlines the provision of loan options and leasing arrangements for retail customers and B2B operators. This comprehensive approach targets both current and yet-to-be-launched electric vehicles from JSW MG Motor India.

According to Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India, this collaboration reflects the company's dedication to making EV ownership more accessible. Ecofy's Co-founder and MD & CEO, Rajashree Nambiar, highlighted that their combined expertise aims to facilitate a greener future without compromising affordability or convenience.

