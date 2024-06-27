Left Menu

CDK Global Recovers from Cyber Attack, Begins Phased Restoration for Auto Dealers

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 05:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 05:05 IST
(Adds details from paragraph 3) June 26 (Reuters) -

Software maker CDK Global said on Wednesday it had brought a "small initial test group" of dealers live on its Dealer Management System (DMS) after a cyber attack-led outage impacted auto dealerships across the United States. Once validation is complete, it will begin phasing in other dealers, CDK said in a statement.

CDK, which provides software to car dealerships, briefly shut down all its systems on Wednesday, June 19, saying it was investigating a cyber incident. According to its website, CDK works with more than 15,000 retail locations across North America.

The company added that it's also working to bring back online its customer relationship management, service solutions and customer care channels. The ongoing CDK outage has forced some U.S. auto dealers to

switch back to manual paperwork.

The outage has impacted about half of Volkswagen dealers and around 60% of Audi's dealers in the United States, Reuters reported

on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

