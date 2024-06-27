Left Menu

GIGABYTE Unveils Next-Gen AI Gaming Laptops in India

GIGABYTE, a major computer brand, has launched its new AI Gaming Laptops, AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X, in India. These laptops feature advanced technology designed for generative AI workloads and come equipped with Intel® Core™ HX Processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series GPUs. Prices range from INR 96,999 to INR 1,89,999.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

GIGABYTE, the globally renowned computer brand, has announced the launch of its next-generation AI Gaming Laptops, AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X, in the Indian market. These cutting-edge laptops are engineered to handle generative AI workloads more efficiently, offering extended battery life and a seamless AI software experience.

The new lineup, including four AI laptop models, leverages Intel® Core™ HX Processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series GPUs to deliver 20x faster performance in generative AI workflows compared to non-discrete GPU laptops. With modern 16-inch displays in 16:10 aspect ratios, these laptops set new standards in visual fidelity.

Available from July at both online and offline retail stores across India, the AI gaming laptops will range in price from INR 96,999 to INR 1,89,999. ''GIGABYTE's AI laptops excel in high-intensity graphic processing and various generative AI applications,'' said Supriya Gawde Mankame, Deputy General Manager of GIGABYTE India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

