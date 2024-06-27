Jio Hikes Mobile Rates to Drive 5G and AI Innovation
Jio, the leading telecom operator, is set to increase mobile service rates by 12-27% starting July 3. This is the first rate hike in two-and-a-half years, aimed at supporting investment in 5G and AI technology.
In a significant move, Jio, the country's top telecom operator, will raise mobile service rates by 12-27% from July 3, as per a company statement.
This marks the first price hike by Jio in two-and-a-half years. ''The introduction of new plans is a step toward furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology,'' announced Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.
The rate increases apply to almost all plans, with the lowest recharge price rising to Rs 19 from Rs 15, a 27% hike. The 75 GB postpaid plan will now cost Rs 449 instead of Rs 399, and the popular 84-day Rs 666 unlimited plan is up by 20% to Rs 799. Annual plans will also see a 20-21% increase, effective July 3, 2024, from all existing touchpoints and channels.
