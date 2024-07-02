Left Menu

TAFE Motors Teams Up with DEUTZ AG for Engine Manufacturing in India

TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd has partnered with Germany’s DEUTZ AG to manufacture DEUTZ engines in India, aiming to produce up to 30,000 engines per year. This collaboration will leverage TAFE’s manufacturing facility in Alwar, Rajasthan, to serve both domestic and international markets, enhancing the companies’ competitiveness and supply chain resilience.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:43 IST
TAFE Motors Teams Up with DEUTZ AG for Engine Manufacturing in India
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd, a subsidiary of the world's third-largest tractor manufacturer TAFE Ltd, has signed a pact with Germany-based DEUTZ AG to co-manufacture internal combustion engines in India.

The collaboration, announced on Tuesday, will enable TAFE Motors to produce up to 30,000 DEUTZ engines annually, ranging from 50-100 horsepower. These engines will cater to both domestic and global markets, including the Asia Pacific region.

'The strategic cooperation with TAFE Motors secures DEUTZ access to growing markets with strong potential and long-term prospects,' stated DEUTZ CEO Sebastian C Shulte. TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd CEO Sandeep Sinha emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership, highlighting access to shared resources and technologies to meet market demands efficiently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024