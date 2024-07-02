TAFE Motors Teams Up with DEUTZ AG for Engine Manufacturing in India

In a significant move, TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd, a subsidiary of the world's third-largest tractor manufacturer TAFE Ltd, has signed a pact with Germany-based DEUTZ AG to co-manufacture internal combustion engines in India.

The collaboration, announced on Tuesday, will enable TAFE Motors to produce up to 30,000 DEUTZ engines annually, ranging from 50-100 horsepower. These engines will cater to both domestic and global markets, including the Asia Pacific region.

'The strategic cooperation with TAFE Motors secures DEUTZ access to growing markets with strong potential and long-term prospects,' stated DEUTZ CEO Sebastian C Shulte. TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd CEO Sandeep Sinha emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership, highlighting access to shared resources and technologies to meet market demands efficiently.

