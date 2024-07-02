TAFE Motors Teams Up with DEUTZ AG for Engine Manufacturing in India
TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd has partnered with Germany’s DEUTZ AG to manufacture DEUTZ engines in India, aiming to produce up to 30,000 engines per year. This collaboration will leverage TAFE’s manufacturing facility in Alwar, Rajasthan, to serve both domestic and international markets, enhancing the companies’ competitiveness and supply chain resilience.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd, a subsidiary of the world's third-largest tractor manufacturer TAFE Ltd, has signed a pact with Germany-based DEUTZ AG to co-manufacture internal combustion engines in India.
The collaboration, announced on Tuesday, will enable TAFE Motors to produce up to 30,000 DEUTZ engines annually, ranging from 50-100 horsepower. These engines will cater to both domestic and global markets, including the Asia Pacific region.
'The strategic cooperation with TAFE Motors secures DEUTZ access to growing markets with strong potential and long-term prospects,' stated DEUTZ CEO Sebastian C Shulte. TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd CEO Sandeep Sinha emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership, highlighting access to shared resources and technologies to meet market demands efficiently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TAFE
- DEUTZ AG
- manufacturing
- engine
- collaboration
- India
- Rajasthan
- tractor
- agriculture
- partnership
ALSO READ
Indian Man Extradited to U.S. Over Sikh Separatist Assassination Plot
India will continue to engage with all parties to help achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: MEA
US-India Strategic Partnership Forum hosts VII annual leadership summit with senior White House officials
Babar Azam eclipses India's iconic captain MS Dhoni to achieve elusive record in T20 WC
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative