Mahindra & Mahindra Integrates ABB's PixelPaint Technology for Electric Vehicle Paint Shop

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has chosen ABB's cutting-edge PixelPaint technology for its latest electric vehicle paint facility, ABB revealed on Wednesday.

This implementation will feature 42 robots from the IRB 5500 series, making M&M the pioneering OEM in India to leverage PixelPaint for contrasting roof and pillar paint jobs.

According to ABB, PixelPaint employs over 1,000 individually controlled nozzles mounted on an ABB robot to execute highly accurate paint applications without manual intervention or production delays.

Joerg Reger, Managing Director of ABB Robotics Automotive Business Line, remarked, "Our PixelPaint technology allows for the precise application of both broad areas of color and intricate details, all within a fully automated process."

He added that by using PixelPaint-equipped robots in dedicated cells, Mahindra's new EV line will benefit from seamless, automated paintwork, including contrasting roof and pillar treatments.

The company noted a rising demand for personalisation options in recent years.

