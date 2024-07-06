Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

The government has ushered in a golden period for startups, according to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, marking a dramatic shift from previous times when startups were at the bottom of job pick hierarchies.

Speaking at the 7th JIIF Foundation Day, Sharma acknowledged the government's efforts in mainstreaming startups and increasing their visibility. He urged entrepreneurs to seize current opportunities through technology and innovation, describing this era as the best India has ever experienced.

Sharma highlighted that the mindset of job aspirants has shifted from seeking opportunities abroad to staying in India, thanks to the thriving startup ecosystem. He advised companies going public to engage with Indian bankers and understand domestic investor sentiments, emphasizing clear communication in IPO documentation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)