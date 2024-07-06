Left Menu

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, hails the government's role in elevating startups, marking a golden period for entrepreneurs in India. He highlights the transition from the 'American dream' to the 'Indian dream,' crediting technology and innovation for this shift. Sharma advises companies on IPO strategies and underscores the promising future of India's financial services market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:20 IST
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

The government has ushered in a golden period for startups, according to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, marking a dramatic shift from previous times when startups were at the bottom of job pick hierarchies.

Speaking at the 7th JIIF Foundation Day, Sharma acknowledged the government's efforts in mainstreaming startups and increasing their visibility. He urged entrepreneurs to seize current opportunities through technology and innovation, describing this era as the best India has ever experienced.

Sharma highlighted that the mindset of job aspirants has shifted from seeking opportunities abroad to staying in India, thanks to the thriving startup ecosystem. He advised companies going public to engage with Indian bankers and understand domestic investor sentiments, emphasizing clear communication in IPO documentation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

