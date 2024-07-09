Skorydov Introduces Revolutionary myITreturn App for Seamless Tax Filing
Skorydov has launched a new mobile app, myITreturn, making it easier for Indians to file income tax returns via smartphones. The app eliminates the need for physical documents, is user-friendly, and offers tax filing services at an affordable rate of Rs. 99. It aims to simplify and secure the tax filing process.
In a significant technological advancement, Skorydov has launched the myITreturn mobile app to revolutionize how Indians file their income tax returns. This pioneering app, the first of its kind in India, allows users to complete their tax filings directly from their smartphones in a streamlined, efficient manner without requiring any physical documentation.
Speaking on this innovative launch, Saakar Yadav, Founder of Skorydov, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, 'We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing app to India. At myITreturn, our mission has always been to make tax filing easy, secure, and efficient. This app is a testament to that mission.'
With features like automated document retrieval from government databases, advanced encryption, and affordable filing services at just Rs. 99, myITreturn not only ensures accuracy and compliance but also significantly eases the burden on taxpayers. Officially recognized by the Income Tax Department, myITreturn prioritizes security and efficiency, making tax filing straightforward for all Indians.
