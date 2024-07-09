Left Menu

Altair and ARAI Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in Automotive Sector

Global technology firm Altair has signed an initial pact with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to drive digital transformation and innovation in the automotive and heavy engineering sectors. This collaboration will leverage advanced simulation, data analytics, and AI-driven engineering solutions to promote sustainability and enhance technological capabilities.

Updated: 09-07-2024 19:51 IST
  • India

Global technology firm Altair on Tuesday announced a new partnership with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) aimed at revolutionizing the automotive and heavy engineering sectors through digital transformation. The newly formed collaboration will see ARAI integrate Altair's advanced simulation and data analytics tools into its consulting services, with a focus on areas like electrification, connectivity, and energy management.

According to Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director of Altair India-GCC-ANZ, the joint effort will drive the adoption of AI-driven engineering and data analytics, thereby enhancing the overall capability of these sectors. The move is seen as a significant advancement in achieving digital transformation goals.

Reji Mathai, ARAI's director, highlighted that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) represents a crucial milestone in integrating cutting-edge technologies into R&D processes. Altair's expertise will enable ARAI to deliver more sustainable solutions and solidify its position as a leader in automotive innovation.

