Altair and ARAI Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in Automotive Sector

Global technology firm Altair on Tuesday announced a new partnership with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) aimed at revolutionizing the automotive and heavy engineering sectors through digital transformation. The newly formed collaboration will see ARAI integrate Altair's advanced simulation and data analytics tools into its consulting services, with a focus on areas like electrification, connectivity, and energy management.

According to Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director of Altair India-GCC-ANZ, the joint effort will drive the adoption of AI-driven engineering and data analytics, thereby enhancing the overall capability of these sectors. The move is seen as a significant advancement in achieving digital transformation goals.

Reji Mathai, ARAI's director, highlighted that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) represents a crucial milestone in integrating cutting-edge technologies into R&D processes. Altair's expertise will enable ARAI to deliver more sustainable solutions and solidify its position as a leader in automotive innovation.

