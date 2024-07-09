Left Menu

Ariane 6: Europe's Rocket Poised to Reclaim Space

Europe's Ariane 6 rocket is preparing for its inaugural launch, marking a return to autonomous space access after over a year. Initially scheduled for 2020, the launch has faced delays due to various issues. The launch is seen as crucial amid growing competition in the global space-launch market.

Europe's much-anticipated Ariane 6 rocket is set for its first launch after more than a year without autonomous space capabilities, following a minor data acquisition glitch. The European Space Agency's 56-meter rocket, stationed in French Guiana, awaits favorable weather conditions for a four-hour launch window starting at 3:00 p.m. (1800 GMT).

'It looks very good. We have moderate risk of thunderstorms, but it's getting better going into the window. So weather should not be a problem today,' said Toni Tolker-Nielsen, ESA's acting director of space transportation, from the control room at Europe's equatorial space port. The earliest lift-off opportunity now stands at 1900 GMT after routine checks indicated a 'small issue.'

The nearly three-hour mission will carry satellites and experiments from various European entities and follows extensive, costly development since the project's inception in 2014. Delays since its original 2020 debut have highlighted Europe's dependency on external rockets. ESA has also launched initiatives to foster a new generation of European commercial launchers to compete with current giants like SpaceX.

