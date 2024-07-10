Ariane 6 Blasts Off Successfully in Maiden Flight
Europe's Ariane 6 rocket successfully launched on its maiden flight from French Guiana, resuming European space access after a year-long hiatus. The 540-tonne, 56-meter tall rocket commenced its nearly three-hour mission at 4 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).
Weighing 540 tonnes and standing 56 metres tall, Europe's newest rocket left the launchpad in French Guiana around 4 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). The nearly three-hour flight marks a significant step in resuming European access to space after a year-long hiatus.
This mission aims to bolster Europe's position in the global space race, enhancing their launch capabilities and technological prowess.
