Ariane 6 Blasts Off Successfully in Maiden Flight

Europe's Ariane 6 rocket successfully launched on its maiden flight from French Guiana, resuming European space access after a year-long hiatus. The 540-tonne, 56-meter tall rocket commenced its nearly three-hour mission at 4 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Updated: 10-07-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:35 IST
Europe's Ariane 6 launch blasted off successfully on Tuesday in its maiden flight, a live video feed showed.

Weighing 540 tonnes and standing 56 metres tall, Europe's newest rocket left the launchpad in French Guiana around 4 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). The nearly three-hour flight marks a significant step in resuming European access to space after a year-long hiatus.

This mission aims to bolster Europe's position in the global space race, enhancing their launch capabilities and technological prowess.

