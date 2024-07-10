TVS Unveils Apache 2024 RTR 160 Racing Edition with Exclusive Features
TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Apache 2024 RTR 160 Racing Edition, priced at Rs 1.28 lakh. The motorcycle boasts features like a matte black color, red alloy wheels, and three ride modes. It highlights TVS’s commitment to innovation and its racing heritage.
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday expanded its portfolio with the launch of the TVS Apache 2024 RTR 160 Racing Edition, priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The new motorcycle features a matte black color, red alloy wheels, three ride modes (sport, urban, and rain), a digital Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) cluster, and LED head and tail lamps.
Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business-Premium at TVS, stated that the Apache series consistently sets new benchmarks in innovation and technology, highlighting the company's racing heritage and engineering excellence. The 2024 edition aims to establish new standards in performance and design within its segment.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
