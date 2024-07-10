Netherlands Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Additional F-16 Ammunition Worth 300 Million Euros
The Netherlands has announced an additional supply of F-16 ammunition worth 300 million euros to Ukraine. This new pledge complements the previously promised 150 million euros worth of ammunition. Antony Blinken confirmed the first batch of F-16s had already been transferred from Denmark and the Netherlands and will be operational over Ukraine this summer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:26 IST
The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with additional F-16 fighter jet ammunition valued at 300 million euros, the Dutch government announced on Wednesday. This enhances Ukraine's defense capabilities against ongoing conflicts.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated earlier that the initial batch of F-16s, transferred from Denmark and the Netherlands, would be airborne over Ukraine by this summer.
This new Dutch commitment adds to the 150 million euros worth of F-16 ammunition already pledged. ($1 = 0.9241 EUR)
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement