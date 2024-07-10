Netherlands Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Additional F-16 Ammunition Worth 300 Million Euros

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with additional F-16 fighter jet ammunition valued at 300 million euros, the Dutch government announced on Wednesday. This enhances Ukraine's defense capabilities against ongoing conflicts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated earlier that the initial batch of F-16s, transferred from Denmark and the Netherlands, would be airborne over Ukraine by this summer.

This new Dutch commitment adds to the 150 million euros worth of F-16 ammunition already pledged. ($1 = 0.9241 EUR)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)