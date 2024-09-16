Left Menu

Afghan Female YouTubers Voice Out Against Taliban's Silence Mandate

The Taliban's recent dictate banning women from speaking in public and even singing at home has severely impacted female YouTubers in Afghanistan. Women content creators are facing challenges in producing videos, affecting their income and mental health. Activists urge global intervention to restore Afghan women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Taliban's recent ban on women speaking in public and singing at home has sent shockwaves through Afghanistan's female YouTuber community, who now face severe restrictions on their work and income.

Husna, a YouTuber with over 5,000 subscribers, shares her anxiety and fear of arrest every time she steps out to film. The latest morality laws have restrained women to their homes, severely curtailing their social and economic freedoms.

Rights groups and activists urge global pressure to be applied on the Taliban to revoke these oppressive measures, highlighting the critical role of technology and social media in amplifying Afghan women's voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

