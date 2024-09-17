Left Menu

Missiles and Drones: Russian Forces Target Sumy's Energy Infrastructure

Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region with missiles and drones, severely impacting energy infrastructure. Despite their efforts, the power was partially restored. Sumy regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh confirmed that no casualties were reported, but the attack caused significant damage to critical infrastructure and caused power outages for 281,000 consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:04 IST
Missiles and Drones: Russian Forces Target Sumy's Energy Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces launched missiles at energy infrastructure in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Tuesday, following an overnight drone strike that caused power outages and forced the use of back-up systems.

Sumy regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh confirmed that Russian forces used at least four missiles in the latest attack, emphasizing that the enemy aims to destroy the energy system by shifting from drones to missiles.

The Ukrainian air force identified 51 drones launched by Russia, with 34 shot down by air defenses across five regions. The overnight attack damaged critical facilities and cut power to 281,000 consumers, though it was partially restored according to the energy ministry. Sumy's acting mayor reported no casualties, while authorities continued to assess the full impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024