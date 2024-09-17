Missiles and Drones: Russian Forces Target Sumy's Energy Infrastructure

Russian forces launched missiles at energy infrastructure in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Tuesday, following an overnight drone strike that caused power outages and forced the use of back-up systems.

Sumy regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh confirmed that Russian forces used at least four missiles in the latest attack, emphasizing that the enemy aims to destroy the energy system by shifting from drones to missiles.

The Ukrainian air force identified 51 drones launched by Russia, with 34 shot down by air defenses across five regions. The overnight attack damaged critical facilities and cut power to 281,000 consumers, though it was partially restored according to the energy ministry. Sumy's acting mayor reported no casualties, while authorities continued to assess the full impact.

