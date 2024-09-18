Left Menu

STT GDC India Appoints Bimal Khandelwal as New CEO

STT GDC has appointed Bimal Khandelwal as the new CEO of its India division. Khandelwal, succeeding Sumit Mukhija, will leverage his extensive experience in telecommunications, financial services, and IT to drive company growth. Mukhija led significant advancements for STT GDC India over eight years, cementing its market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:15 IST
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), headquartered in Singapore and a leading global data centre colocation service provider, has announced Bimal Khandelwal as the new Chief Executive Officer for its India division, effective October 5, 2024. Khandelwal replaces Sumit Mukhija, who stepped down to pursue personal interests.

Bimal Khandelwal will use his nearly three decades of experience in telecommunications, financial services, and IT to lead STT GDC India. Having previously served as Chief Financial Officer for STT GDC India, he has played a vital role in the company's financial processes and expansion strategy.

Under Mukhija's leadership, STT GDC India expanded into 10 major markets and was recognized as India's top colocation services provider for six consecutive years. Bimal is set to continue this growth trajectory, with plans to add 550MW of data centre capacity across India by investing US$3.2 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

