Unleashing Power: Ampace's Kun-Era Battery Revolutionizes E-Motorcycling

Ampace Technology Limited has introduced the Kun-Era series of battery solutions for e-motorcycles at the 22nd China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. These advanced batteries, powered by Ampace's core technologies, promise ultimate performance, adaptability, and enhanced safety for diverse e-motorcycle travel scenarios. The Kun-Era series aims to usher in a new era in battery technology and smart travel.

Chongqing | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:07 IST
Ampace Technology Limited launched its innovative Kun-Era series of battery solutions for e-motorcycles on September 13 at the 22nd China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. The Kun-Era batteries, designed to enhance e-motorcycle performance, promise to revolutionize the industry with their advanced technologies.

These cutting-edge batteries feature Ampace's six core BP system technologies, ensuring ultimate safety, high power, long cycle life, lightweight design, multi-pack parallel, and adaptability across various e-motorcycle models. Dr. Yuan Qingfeng, Ampace's Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the Kun-Era's ability to support continuous 120A discharge and 150A pulse discharge, offering superior performance in acceleration and climbing capabilities.

With capacities ranging from 2 kWh to 4 kWh and compatibility with multiple voltage platforms, the Kun-Era series meets the varied needs of urban commuters, delivery services, and off-road enthusiasts. Rigorous testing has confirmed the series' exceptional safety and reliability, even under extreme conditions. Ampace aims to lead the e-motorcycle industry's shift towards smarter, greener travel solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

