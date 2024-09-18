Qualcomm's EU Antitrust Fine Largely Upheld by Top Court

Qualcomm's attempt to overturn a significant European Union antitrust fine was largely unsuccessful on Wednesday, as the European Union's General Court upheld most of the 242 million euro penalty imposed on the tech giant.

The court found that Qualcomm had engaged in predatory pricing practices aimed at eliminating competition in the market for 3G baseband chipsets a decade ago, justifying the fine originally levied by the European Commission in 2019. However, the penalty was adjusted to 238.7 million euros due to procedural errors in fine calculation.

This decision follows a 2022 ruling where a separate $1.23 billion fine against Qualcomm for alleged bribery of Apple was overturned on appeal.

