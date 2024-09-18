FBI Disrupts Major Chinese Hacking Operation
The FBI has disrupted Flax Typhoon, a significant Chinese hacking group allegedly operated by Integrity Technology Group. Thousands of compromised devices were recovered. The announcement was made by FBI Director Christopher Wray during a cybersecurity conference in Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement has successfully disrupted a second major Chinese hacking group known as 'Flax Typhoon,' FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday.
In a significant blow to cyber espionage, the FBI managed to wrest control of thousands of compromised devices from the group.
Speaking at a cybersecurity conference in Washington, Wray revealed that the hacking group was operated by a Chinese firm called the Integrity Technology Group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement