Revolutionary Launch: Maharashtra's First Semiconductor Facility Inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated Maharashtra's first semiconductor manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai. The project, developed by RRP Electronics, aims to enhance the state's technological capability. Investments exceeding Rs 36,000 crore have been secured, with production expected by 2026. Shinde emphasized Maharashtra's industry-friendly environment and ongoing infrastructure development.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday inaugurated Maharashtra's first semiconductor manufacturing facility, describing it as a revolutionary step in the state's industrial landscape.

Speaking at the site in Navi Mumbai, Shinde highlighted Maharashtra's industry-friendly environment and the critical role of semiconductor chips in daily life. The project, developed by RRP Electronics in Mahape, will be executed in two phases, with investments of over Rs 36,000 crore and production slated to begin by 2026. Shinde addressed prior claims about industries leaving the state, attributing this to a lack of support from previous administrations.

Shinde asserted that the semiconductor unit would significantly boost Maharashtra's technological capabilities. He outlined the state's commitment to fostering a conducive business environment through subsidies and single-window clearances. The CM also cited the successful implementation of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and noted that Maharashtra is home to 21,000 startups. He concluded by praising Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kakodkar for their support in the initiative.

