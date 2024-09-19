Left Menu

WAAYU: Revolutionizing the Food Delivery Industry with Zero Commissions

WAAYU, India's first zero-commission food delivery app, has launched on the Open Network for Digital Commerce. Since May 2023, it has partnered with over 3,000 restaurants in major Indian cities and is collaborating with buyer apps like TATA Neu and OLA to drive order volumes. The app, built by Destek Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, aims to reshape the food delivery industry with cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:32 IST
WAAYU, India's pioneering zero-commission food delivery app, has officially launched on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a seller marketplace. This development marks a transformative moment in the food delivery sector, offering new benefits to restaurants and consumers by eliminating commission fees and streamlining the connection between eateries and customers.

Since its inception in May 2023, WAAYU has successfully onboarded over 3,000 restaurants across key Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. With its integration into ONDC, WAAYU is strategically partnering with industry giants TATA Neu and OLA to significantly boost order volumes for its restaurant partners, ensuring a continuous flow of orders without the burden of delivery commissions.

The entry of Flipkart as a buyer app on the ONDC Network, alongside Paytm, Tata Neu, and Ola, is expected to further amplify demand. WAAYU's visionary co-founders, Mandar Lande and Anirudha Kotgire, emphasize that the app aims to revolutionize the food delivery market through sustainable and profitable models for restaurants. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and industry expertise, WAAYU is set to steadily expand across India in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

