WAAYU: Revolutionizing the Food Delivery Industry with Zero Commissions

WAAYU, India's pioneering zero-commission food delivery app, has officially launched on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a seller marketplace. This development marks a transformative moment in the food delivery sector, offering new benefits to restaurants and consumers by eliminating commission fees and streamlining the connection between eateries and customers.

Since its inception in May 2023, WAAYU has successfully onboarded over 3,000 restaurants across key Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. With its integration into ONDC, WAAYU is strategically partnering with industry giants TATA Neu and OLA to significantly boost order volumes for its restaurant partners, ensuring a continuous flow of orders without the burden of delivery commissions.

The entry of Flipkart as a buyer app on the ONDC Network, alongside Paytm, Tata Neu, and Ola, is expected to further amplify demand. WAAYU's visionary co-founders, Mandar Lande and Anirudha Kotgire, emphasize that the app aims to revolutionize the food delivery market through sustainable and profitable models for restaurants. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and industry expertise, WAAYU is set to steadily expand across India in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)