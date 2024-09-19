Left Menu

CARD91 Unveils Revolutionary 3-in-1 Card at Global Fintech Fest 2024

CARD91 has launched a groundbreaking 3-in-1 card platform at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, combining ID, Access, and Prepaid functionalities. Designed for corporate employees and students, the platform offers enhanced security, regulatory compliance, and mobile-first usability. It promises to revolutionize professional and financial transactions, merging convenience, and eco-friendliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:01 IST
CARD91 Unveils Revolutionary 3-in-1 Card at Global Fintech Fest 2024
  • Country:
  • India

CARD91 has unveiled its innovative 3-in-1 card platform at the prestigious Global Fintech Fest 2024, combining ID, Access, and Prepaid functionalities, including NCMC, in a single streamlined product. Aimed at corporate employees and students, the card is designed to manage professional and financial transactions efficiently.

The platform offers a mobile-first design, user-friendly interface, and regulatory compliance with RBI guidelines, ensuring secure transactions. Enhanced security features include numberless EMV cards, multi-factor authentication, and PCI DSS-compliant data storage.

This all-in-one card also supports configurable integration through open APIs, promoting seamless adaptation with business systems. As the CARD91 CEO, Ajay Pandey, highlighted, this innovation marks a significant step towards digital convenience. The launch is supported by NSDL Payments Bank and NPCI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024