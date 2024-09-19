CARD91 Unveils Revolutionary 3-in-1 Card at Global Fintech Fest 2024
CARD91 has launched a groundbreaking 3-in-1 card platform at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, combining ID, Access, and Prepaid functionalities. Designed for corporate employees and students, the platform offers enhanced security, regulatory compliance, and mobile-first usability. It promises to revolutionize professional and financial transactions, merging convenience, and eco-friendliness.
CARD91 has unveiled its innovative 3-in-1 card platform at the prestigious Global Fintech Fest 2024, combining ID, Access, and Prepaid functionalities, including NCMC, in a single streamlined product. Aimed at corporate employees and students, the card is designed to manage professional and financial transactions efficiently.
The platform offers a mobile-first design, user-friendly interface, and regulatory compliance with RBI guidelines, ensuring secure transactions. Enhanced security features include numberless EMV cards, multi-factor authentication, and PCI DSS-compliant data storage.
This all-in-one card also supports configurable integration through open APIs, promoting seamless adaptation with business systems. As the CARD91 CEO, Ajay Pandey, highlighted, this innovation marks a significant step towards digital convenience. The launch is supported by NSDL Payments Bank and NPCI.
