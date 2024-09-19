Tunnel Vision: DPCC Discusses New Road Project to Ease Airport Traffic

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) held a public hearing on Thursday to deliberate on the construction of a 4.3 km twin-tube road tunnel aimed at mitigating traffic congestion around Mahipalpur and the approach to Delhi airport.

The project, which spans 4.983 km with a 45-meter-wide Right of Way (PRoW), will start at Shiv Murti Interchange and conclude at Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, according to DPCC officials.

A DPCC official told PTI that the hearing focused on the environmental implications of the road tunnel for NH-148E, which is designed to connect to NH-248BB. The findings will be submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The tunnel, which includes a 4.300 km twin-tube section and a surface road, aims to alleviate congestion, particularly around Mahipalpur and the roads leading to the airport.

A DPCC statement noted that the tunnel intends to offer a more efficient route for heavy traffic, easing severe congestion on NH-48 caused by Gurugram traffic and narrow city streets.

Being an entirely greenfield and subterranean project, the tunnel is expected to minimize environmental impact while improving traffic flow and connectivity.

The proposed 6-lane tunnel will align with the existing 6-lane road at Nelson Mandela Marg, ensuring seamless traffic transitions during peak hours, the statement added.

The project does entail the removal of approximately 417 trees along its route.

To mitigate this and other environmental concerns, an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) with a budget of Rs. 77.53 crores has been prepared.

The project, driven by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) PIU in Dwarka, has already received the Terms of Reference (ToR) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF & CC).

