India's Biggest Health Insurer Hit by Telegram Chatbot Data Leak

Stolen data from India's largest health insurer, Star Health, has been exposed and made accessible through chatbots on Telegram, just weeks after the app was criticized for potentially enabling crime.

A security researcher revealed to Reuters that private details from millions of users were on sale, accessible through chatbots. Star Health, with a market capitalization of over $4 billion, reported unauthorized data access to authorities but maintained no widespread compromise had occurred.

Although Telegram took down the chatbots after being alerted, more have since appeared. This situation underscores the challenges that Indian companies face in securing their data and highlights ongoing concerns about Telegram's content moderation efforts.

