Ukraine Bans Telegram for State Use Amid Russian Spying Concerns

Ukraine has banned the use of the Telegram messaging app on official devices for state officials, military personnel, and critical workers due to security concerns. The National Security and Defence Council made the decision after evidence showed Russian special services could spy on the platform. Despite the ban, personal use remains unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has imposed a ban on the use of the Telegram messaging app on official devices used by state officials, military personnel, and critical workers, citing security threats from Russia. The announcement was made by the National Security and Defence Council on Friday.

The decision follows a presentation by Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency, who provided evidence of Russian special services' ability to intercept communications on the platform. However, the restrictions only apply to official devices, as confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the security council's centre on countering disinformation.

Telegram, which is based in Dubai and founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov, is extensively used in both Ukraine and Russia. Despite its popularity, Ukrainian security officials have repeatedly raised alarms about its use in wartime conditions. The platform's security vulnerabilities make it a significant risk, especially considering its 33,000 active channels in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

