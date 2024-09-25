BC Partners Eyeing Minority Stake in EuroLeague Basketball

Private equity firm BC Partners is in talks to acquire a minority stake in the EuroLeague basketball competition, edging out competitors including General Atlantic and Saudi Arabia's SURJ Sports Investment, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that a deal between London-based BC Partners and the EuroLeague could be reached within a month. Requests for comments from BC Partners, General Atlantic, EuroLeague, and SURJ went unanswered by Reuters.

EuroLeague has garnered interest from several private equity firms including EQT, BC Partners, and General Atlantic as European basketball leagues increasingly seek investment to raise funds. In June, Euroleague Commercial Assets' Assembly of Syndicated Shareholders, which includes 13 clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, convened in Barcelona to approve new financial sustainability measures for the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)