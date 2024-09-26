Prime Minister Modi Discusses Semiconductor Projects with Tata Sons and PSMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting with top officials from Tata Sons and the Taiwan-based Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) on Thursday. The discussions centered around the ongoing semiconductor manufacturing projects in Dholera, Gujarat.

The leadership teams briefed Prime Minister Modi on the progress and shared key updates regarding these significant endeavors. Following the meeting, Modi shared via X that PSMC is keen on expanding its footprint in India.

In March, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones for three semiconductor fabrication plants, including those from Tata Group and PSMC, as part of India's ambition to join the elite group of major chip-producing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)