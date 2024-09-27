UK Clears Amazon's $4 Billion AI Collaboration with Anthropic

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Friday its approval of Amazon's $4 billion partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, citing that the deal doesn't necessitate further examination.

This clearance follows an initial review, part of broader global attention on Big Tech investments in generative AI startups. According to the CMA, Anthropic's revenue and its combined market share with Amazon in the UK were insufficient to warrant a detailed investigation based on the country's merger regulations.

Amazon welcomed the decision, emphasizing that the investment in Anthropic aims to foster competition in the generative AI sector. Under the partnership, Anthropic will utilize Amazon Web Services as its main cloud provider and Amazon's custom chips for developing its AI models.

